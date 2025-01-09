Freida Dougan, 76, Maryville, died Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at the Village Care Center.

She was born October 26, 1948, in Maryville, to Byrl R. and Bettie C. Kiser Dougan. She was a graduate of Maryville High School and had attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Ms. Dougan started her career at Citizens Bank and later worked in the accounting department of LMP, until her retirement from NUCOR.

She was a member of the First Christian Church of Maryville where she had also taught Sunday school.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 4 at Price Funeral Home. Burial was in Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Three Rivers Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.