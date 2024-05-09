Randall Lee Hays, 84, Maryville, died Monday, May 6, 2024, at his home.

He was born on April 12, 1940, in Adair County, to Eugene T. and Geraldine M. Truitt Hays. He attended eight years of rural schools and graduated from Kirksville High School in 1958.

On February 15, 1969, he married Emily Jo Crable in Kirksville. They moved to Maryville in 1971.

Mr. Hays served seven years with the Missouri Army National Guard and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal. He worked for many years in retail lumber, then retail candy sales.

Per his request, there will be no funeral service and his body has been cremated. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Nodaway County Animal Shelter or the American Cancer Society.

