Larry Allen Plummer, 76, Graham, died Thursday, May 2, 2024.

He was born on December 3, 1947, in Forest City, to Allan and Viola Wright Plummer. He graduated from the Mound City High School. He had lived in the area all his life.

Mr. Plummer had worked over 30 years for the Nodaway Holt R-VII School District as a custodian and bus mechanic.

He was the former chief and member of the Maitland Volunteer Fire Department, Maitland.

Mr. Plummer’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be at 10 am, Friday, May 10 at the River of Hope Church, Forest City. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the Church. The burial will be in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, at a later date.

Memorial donations to help with final expenses can be directed to The Larry A. Plummer Memorial Fund, c/o the Nodaway Valley Bank.

