Ralph Michael Walsh, 78, Maryville, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

He was born September 29, 1943, in Jacksonville, IL, to Chester Anthony Walsh and Marie Pope Walsh.

On May 14, 1977, he married Marie Helen Duewer at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn, IL. Before moving to Maryville in 2006, the couple had lived in Colorado, Washington and Iowa.

Mr. Walsh worked 47 years with Swift and Company. After he retired, he worked in the meat department at the Maryville Hy-Vee grocery store.

Funeral services will be held at 6 pm, Friday, May 13 at the Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville. A visitation for family and friends will be conducted from 4 to 6 pm at the church.

The burial will be at 1:30 pm, Sunday, May 15 at Waverly East Cemetery, Waverly, IL.

Memorials can be directed to Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville, or to the Waverly East Cemetery, Waverly, IL.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.