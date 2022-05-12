Francis Russell “Russ” Jones, 77, died Saturday, May 7, 2022.

He was born September 8, 1944, to Francis Star Gravy and Mary Edna Johnson Jones.

He graduated from Skidmore High School in 1963.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, May 13 at the Skidmore Christian Church, Skidmore. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, May 12 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.