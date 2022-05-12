Marvin D. Crabtree, 78, Peoria, AZ, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Phoenix, AZ.

He was born January 31, 1944, in Burlington Jct., to Donald and Vera Crabtree.

Mr. Crabtree grew up in Burlington Jct. before moving all across the US establishing Electronic Calibration Baselines with NOAA’s National Geodetic Survey. After joining the International Boundary Commission, he settled in Manassas, VA, then Great Falls, MT, maintaining the boundary monuments on the US/Canada border. After 20 years in Great Falls, he retired to Peoria to be closer to his grandchildren and family.

Services will be private.