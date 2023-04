Northwest Missouri State University Police Department, 1100 College Park Drive, Maryville, will hold a safety program on children’s car seats from 10 am to noon, Friday, April 28. Parents and/or caregivers can learn how to install car seats or boosters seat.

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be there. Bring children, car seats with manuals and vehicle owner’s manual. Check-ups usually take around 30 minutes. For more information, contact Lana at 816.387.2433.