The Maryville Optimist Club sponsored their annual “Just Say No” Drug-Free Poster Contest, with fourth grade students in Nodaway County schools, including Eugene Field Elementary, Horace Mann, Jefferson, Nodaway-Holt, Northeast Nodaway, North Nodaway, St. Gregory, South Nodaway and West Nodaway.

Each student was given poster paper measuring 11” x 14”, to express their views on the “Just Say No” theme from any part of the “Just Say No” pledge. Students were asked to not show or represent any existing commercial idea but to design a message to others about the importance of remaining drug-free.

After completing the design of the posters, the fourth grade teachers submitted them to the Maryville Optimist Club. The club then evaluated the artistic expressions and chose a winner of each class, the top drawing for a boy and girl. An overall boy and girl were selected from the group of class winners to have their posters sent to the West Missouri District competition scheduled for May.

Winners from each fourth grade class were Cheaney Guilliams and Levi Walker, Eugene Field School; Ciara Hager and Carter Hull, Eugene Field School; Kyle Welch and Paisley Leeann White, Eugene Field School; William Davison and Kylie Combs, Eugene Field School; Kimber Nelson and Jack Farrell, Horace Mann School; Madison Lager and Landon Holtman, Jefferson School; Reese Everhart and Calen Throener, Nodaway-Holt School; Bentley Hicks and Kynleigh Wymore, Northeast Nodaway School; Xander Henelone, North Nodaway School; Marileigh Weichinger and Wesley Phipps, St. Gregory School; Ady Wood and Theodore Holtman, South Nodaway School and Vivian Hull and Dylan Gray, West Nodaway School. These students each received a $10 gift card.

The overall winners, Madison Lager, Jefferson School and William Davison, Eugene Field School received an additional $10 gift card and their posters advanced into the west district “Just Say No” poster contest.