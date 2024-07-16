The Maryville Pride Lions Club recently donated monies to two group that serve the Maryville area.

Capture Nodaway County: A celebration of community through photography

Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) invites shutterbugs of all levels to showcase the beauty, diversity and essence of our vibrant community through the lens of their cameras.

Whether drawn to the rustic charm of the rural landscapes, the bustling energy of local events, or the heartwarming moments shared among neighbors, the contest organizers want to see an unique perspective captured in striking imagery. From historic landmarks to hidden gems, from candid snapshots to carefully composed portraits, every photograph has the power to tell a story and foster a deeper connection to the place called home.

Join NCED in celebrating Nodaway County’s rich tapestry of people, places and experiences by submitting your best photographs to our contest. NCED is seeking photos that fit the following categories: Places and Events, County and City Landmarks, and Landscapes and Nature.

Whether entrants are a seasoned photographer or just discovering a passion for the art form, this is a chance to shine and share what makes our community truly special.

Contest guidelines: The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages residing in or around Nodaway County. Photos must be original works taken by the participant in Nodaway County. Entrants must have permission to photograph any identifiable individuals and must obtain necessary permissions for the use of private property or copyrighted material captured in the photos. Minor adjustments to color, contrast and cropping are allowed, but excessive digital manipulation that alters the integrity of the original photo is not permitted. All photos entered in the contest may be used by Nodaway County Economic Development and or its partners to promote the county.

To enter, like Nodaway County Economic Development’s Facebook page and tag us in a post with your photo. The winner will be selected based on the photograph with the most likes in each category. The contest will end on July 31, with winners announced on August 6. The winners from each category will receive $50 in Chamber Bucks to be used at local merchants.