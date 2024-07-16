“The Curious Savage” a play written by John Patrick will be presented at The Rose Theatre, 120 West Third Street, Maryville.

The shows are at 7 pm, Thursday, July 18; Friday, July 19; and 2 and 7 pm, Saturday, July 20. Tickets are $8 each plus a small surcharge online at rosetheatremaryville.org.

The play’s summary is: “When a woman inherits $10 million from her husband’s estate, her step-children commit her to a sanitarium to ‘come to her senses.’ Join us as Mrs. Savage meets the patients and employees at The Cloisters. The gentle humor and poignant ending make this a production you won’t want to miss.”