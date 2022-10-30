The Maryville Pride Lions Club donated $1,000 to be used for trophies at the Maryville High School Speech and Debate Tournament October 28 – 29. Approximately 10 to 14 schools are expected to participate in the annual MHS hosted tournament. Pride Lions PDG David Primm, Lions Linda Primm, Lewis Rice, Jerry Watkins and President Christine Pedersen presented the check to MHS Coach Sam Ferris and returning speech and debate members Quentin Kinderknecht and Austyn Dieter. The Speech and Debate Team meets after school at 3:15 pm, Thursdays.