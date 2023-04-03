By Morgan Guyer

It was the battle of the valleys, as Platte Valley and Nodaway Valley faced off March 27 in Burlington Jct., with Platte Valley coming away with a commanding 11-1 victory after six innings.

Platte Valley has entered the season with high hopes after a trip to the final four in Springfield last season. With such a strong team, returning back to compete for a state title is still the ultimate goal. Platte Valley has started the season 3-1, with already three victories with a 10-run margin.

Senior Wyatt Miller started the game on the mound for Platte Valley, and was able to keep his command with the Nodaway Valley batters, allowing zero runs. Junior Kayden Conn started the game pitching for Nodaway Valley, and was able to hold his own against the explosive bats of Platte Valley at first. They were able to find a rhythm in the second inning however, taking a 7-0 lead into the third. They would add a few more insurance runs to make the result a certainty.

Nodaway Valley is still looking for their first win of the season, and Platte Valley will next face off against East Atchison on April 3 at Guilford.