By Morgan Guyer

Platte Valley moved to 3-0 on the season after beating the Nodaway Valley Thunder 52-0 September 9 in Graham.

The game started as many do for Platte Valley, with a Carter Luke touchdown. The senior running back ran the ball 17 times for 198 yards, finishing with five touchdowns. His four touchdowns helped Platte Valley take a 38-0 lead into half. Junior quarterback Aydan Blackford also threw a touchdown for Platte Valley, but it was the defense that shined, keeping their first shutout of the season. Head Coach Johnnie Silkett was impressed with how that side of the ball performed.

“I just liked how our guys can just put their hand in the dirt and get after it. Sideline to sideline we’re fast,” Silkett said. “For the most part I liked how we were in the right position, and they played fast and hard. I really love how our defense looks right now, and they’re just getting better every week.”

Senior defensive end Trevor Weir had a big night, grabbing two interceptions, taking one back for a touchdown.

“Trevor Weir is an amazing athlete; he’s crazy good. We’re fortunate to have him at this level,” Silkett said.

Platte Valley now enters the tough part of their schedule, first hosting South Holt September 16 in their homecoming game. Platte Valley will look at getting some revenge after narrowly falling to the Knights last season 20-18. Silkett knows his team needs to be ready.

“We gotta be prepared for the kitchen sink with them. We just gotta know how we function on defense with different formations,” Silkett said. “We’ve gotta be able to chase down a really good quarterback who’s accurate. They have some guys that are just really good athletes, and we’re gonna have to play tough all game.”