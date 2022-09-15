Parents and families of Northwest Missouri State University students are invited for a weekend of entertainment and athletic activities as the university celebrates its annual Family Weekend September 16 – 18.

“A month into school, students can be missing their families,” Isabelle Talkington, Northwest’s student involvement coordinator, said. “This is a great way for them to show Northwest to their families and reconnect with them. It is always fun to see students showing the school they love to their family.”

The weekend includes free entertainment and a football game against the University of Central Missouri. Other activities include the Bearcat Zone tailgate and the halftime introduction of Northwest’s Family of the Year.

A complete schedule is available at www.nwmissouri.edu/ getinvolved/familyweekend/.