By Morgan Guyer

Platte Valley moved to 11-1 on the season after beating North Nodaway 11-1 on April 25.

The winless North Nodaway Mustangs were holding strong against Platte Valley as the fourth inning rolled around. That’s when Platte Valley flexed its muscles, scoring five runs to take an 8-0 lead.

Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer had an immediate takeaway from the result.

“Just being able to one through nine hit the ball and move runners,” Dyer said. “Wyatt pitched really well today, but defensively, I thought we played solid.”

Platte Valley was led on the mound by junior Wyatt Miller, who pitched 3 2/3rds innings before being replaced. He ended his night with six strikeouts, allowing just one hit.

“The biggest thing with Wyatt is just being able to throw strikes,” Dyer said. “At times, like any pitcher, he can get a little wild, but I was just really happy with him being able to throw strikes.”

The bats were also going for Platte Valley, as junior Matt Jermain went 3-4 with four RBIs and freshman Justin Miller was 2-3 from the plate with two RBIs. Junior Memphis Bliley also went 2-3 with two RBIs. Platte Valley would finish the game with 12 hits total.

“At times we were able to put some hits together,” Dyer said. “I’d like to see us do it the entire game, though. We had some spurts where we kind of relaxed a little bit. I think overall we did well.”

As Platte Valley heads toward the end of a successful season, Dyer wants to keep things rolling ahead of a pivotal matchup against Northeast Nodaway on April 28.

“They are a well coached team, and they have a lot of talent,” Dyer said. “We just need to be in the game every single pitch and compete at a high level.