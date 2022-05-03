Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Commissioner Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/26/2022. The motion passed.

Requisitions: None.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: No checks.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MoDOT financial report on county roads & bridges for 2021, submitted by Marilyn Jenkins, treasurer.

Judge Robert Rice made a request for use of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the treatment court program. The commission approved $36,000 to be used for the Alcohol and Drug Treatment Court Program. Also present: Jenkins. An email request from Stephanie Patterson, director of the Maryville Library was reviewed. The commission set up a time to tour the library and discuss the request at 10 am, May 12. Jenkins reported that she had completed the annual federal report and has assisted a few of the cities with their reports.

Rex Wallace, assessor, reported that solar farms have expressed an interest in Nodaway County. Wallace and the commissioners discussed setting tax options for these companies. An email was sent to the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) for guidance from counties that have solar farms.

Brooke Kinsella agreed to another term on the Northwest Nodaway Enhanced Enterprise Zone (NW EEZ) Board. Kinsella will serve until March 2026.

The commission along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor met with Lincoln Township’s maintenance operator to look at several road issues. Road #51 was inspected and discussed. This road had been reconstructed in 2017, but the reconstruction had not been added to the CART list. Patton added ¼ mile to the CART list to correct this oversight. Road #2 was inspected for possible king-build. Road #9 was inspected as a possible reconstruction road. Road #48-49 was inspected along with a tube and a culvert on Road #79 was looked at.

The commission returned a call to Mike Noe with Grand River Mutual (GRM) to discuss fiber lines. A meeting time was set up for Tuesday, May 3. The commission will call at 8 to see where the crew is working that day and set a time to meet.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Continental Fire did a building maintenance inspection. Kirk Patter completed the inspection and stated it was time for a five-year internal pipe inspection. A call was put in to Patter to request a cost estimate.

A final inspection was made of Bridge #614 in Polk Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 5/3/2022.