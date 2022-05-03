The Nodaway County Commission awarded $74,818.30 of American Rescue Plan Act monies to the rescue squads of the county. The monies will purchase five LUCAS devices for each of the squads in Pickering, Tri-C, Ravenwood, Skidmore and Maryville. West Nodaway Rescue Squad already has one because of the efforts of a past fundraiser. The device, which is battery powered, was demonstrated by Morgan Wheeler, Kimberly Campbell and Bryan Williams, all Nodaway County Ambulance paramedics. The LUCAS performs two-inch compressions of the patient’s chest that allows for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, while the rescue squads are en route to an emergency facility. Every squad as well as the ambulance district and fire department were represented by the 20+ individuals who are in the photo with the three commissioners.