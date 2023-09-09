By Morgan Guyer

The Platte Valley Softball Team took down Northeast Nodaway 11-0 in Ravenwood on September 5.

Platte Valley moved to 2-0 after the dominant five inning victory, as senior Delaney Wolf pitched the whole game and earned a shut-out.

The bats were working all night for Platte Valley, as senior Maggie Collins got things started in the lead-off role with a double. She would come around to score the first run, followed by senior Brylie Angle to give them a 2-0 lead after one inning. The combination of Wolf’s strong pitching and Platte Valley’s offense helped propel them to an early win.

Collins had a big game for Platte Valley, going a perfect 4-4 at the plate with 4 RBIs. In the third inning, junior Maleeah Bliley sent a line drive over the fence for a home run. Platte Valley would add five more runs in the fourth inning, including an exclamation point on the game from Collins, who sent a three run home run over the fence. It was an all around dominant performance, but Northeast Nodaway will get a chance for some revenge as both teams will meet again on September 26 in Conception Jct. The Bluejays are now 1-1 on the season, as they beat Stewartsville to open the season on August 28.