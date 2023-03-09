Both the Boys and Girls Platte Valley Basketball Teams will be playing in the Class 1 Show-Me Showdown Championship in Springfield after quarterfinal victories.

The boys team faced off against Green City on March 3 at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph, in what proved to be a tough test. Platte Valley came away with a 54 – 48 victory on the evening. Green City came out of the gates hot, making three first quarter threes as the game was tied 11 – 11 at the end of the quarter. Platte Valley took a 25 – 22 lead into the halftime break, after a competitive first half.

In the second half however, Platte Valley showed why they have just two losses on the year, as they were able t gradually extend their lead, eventually leading 44 – 33 at the end of the third quarter. Green City was able to make a run late in the game, but Platte Valley was able to hang on even with some issues at the free throw line. Platte Valley had four players in double figures, and were led on the night by Justin Miller, who had 15 points. The boys will face off against South Iron at 12 pm, Thursday, March 9 at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield.

The girls team was a little more dominant, as they took care of Santa Fe 50 – 20 on March 4 at Missouri Western. It was a slow start to the game for Platte Valley, scoring just 17 first half points. It was a different story in the third quarter however, as shots began to fall. The defense was the story however, as Platte Valley has given up just 41 points in their two tournament games so far. They will face off against Chadwick at 4 pm, Thursday, March 9 in the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield.