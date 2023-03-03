By Morgan Guyer

Both the boys and girls Platte Valley Basketball Teams earned state sectional wins this week.

The boys team started off by beating Winston 57 – 24 on February 27 at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph. Platte Valley has had a high flying offense all season, but it was their defense that shined in this game. They started the game on a 17 – 0 run, with Winston scoring their first points right at the end of the first quarter. The dominance continued as Platte Valley took a 36 – 8 halftime lead, and they would never look back. Alex Mattson and Memphis Bliley have been constant threats for Platte Valley all season long. Mattson would finish with a game high 23 points, while Bliley poured in 18 of his own. The boys team will head back to the Civic Arena at 4 pm, Friday, March 3 and face off against Green City with a trip to the state Show-Me Championship’s semi-finals on the line.

It was a similar story for the girls team, as they took care of business against King City on February 28 at the Civic Arena, winning 58 – 21. The girls, just like the boys, started the game hot, taking a 17 – 2 lead in the first quarter. The Wildkats would have no answer on the night, as Platte Valley showed their dominance. The girls team will match-up against Santa Fe Saturday, at 12 noon, Saturday, March 4 at Missouri Western for a trip to the semi-finals.