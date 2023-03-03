The Knights of Columbus are holding a benefit fish fry from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, March 3 at the St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, 333 South Davis, Maryville. Breaded whitefish fillets, baked beans, cheesy potatoes, dessert and drink will be served. Drive-thru doesn’t include dessert or drink.

A freewill offering will be collected for both sit-down and drive-thru options. Profits will be given to the Source Medical Center, which provides free pregnancy counseling in Maryville.