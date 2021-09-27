The 84th Annual Pickering Horse Show was a 3-day event, September 16-18 with entertainment provided by Professor Farquar, competitive draft horse pull, a poker run and the traditional horse contests.

The North Nodaway elementary children came to the arena by horse team and wagon September 17 to enjoy old-fashioned, traditional contests and Professor Farquar.

The draft pull had five teams with Ryan Smith, Clark, having the winning team weighing 4,050 pounds and pulling 10,050 pounds.