During the September 15 meeting, the Burlington Jct. City Council directed City Clerk Melissa Cook to send nuisance tickets to residents and property owners who haven’t completed the clean-up of their property.

It was noted much of the town and the city staff had prepared for the upcoming fall festival.

Cook reported she had sent the semi-truck parking ordinance with the changes the council made to the city attorney. City staff are preparing to place electrical outlets and lights at the Sur-Gro parking area for semi-trucks.

A DNR representative Jon Shellhorn presented a wastewater treatment plan where no rates would need to be increased, which the council approved. Cook will continue to work with Kim Mildward, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, who was present, on grants for the project and proposals.

Reports

Cook presented the financial report noting there was $19,000 in increased revenue and the appropriate amount was set aside for the month for bond payment. She said most of the letters sent out for late payments had been paid.

Skyeler Rohlmeier gave the foreman report, saying the water plant’s samples were good. The lagoon had been treated and the samples were also good.