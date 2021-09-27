Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Big Lake State Park at 5 pm, Wednesday, September 29 at the shelter house.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the park and its operations. Representatives from the park will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

Directions to the shelter house are as follows: After pulling into the entrance at the park, turn left, that is south, onto the park road; go past the pool and enter the day-use area. The playground will be on the right. Continue south and the shelter will be on the right on the south end of the day use area.