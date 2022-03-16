At the March 7 Pickering City Council meeting, the aldermen discussed the importance of residents voting yes on the $1 per $100 assessed valuation street tax levy at the April 5 election.

The levy is voted on by the citizens every three years and is a “no-tax increase” levy. The money is used to maintain the Pickering city streets.

Discussion was also held on getting citizens to clean up their properties and nuisances. It was reported Mike Moyer had made progress on his properties after receiving the nuisance letter from City Attorney Taryn Henry but he still had a ways to go on his cleanup. The council will revisit the matter at the May 2 meeting.

Alderman Brad Renfro explained the knowledge he gained from visiting with Henry earlier in the year on the city proceeding with nuisance violations.

City Clerk Milt Sovereign reported there had been four sewer pump failures in February. All had been on nice days, making the replacement easier. One of the pumps was an original install and this was the first replacement or repair on it in over 16 years.

Sovereign also requested residents not flush the “flushable” wipes. The wipes do not deteriorate and choke the sewer pump causing it to shut down.

Sovereign reported donations by Pickering citizens for the city sign on Highway 148 had reached $475. The repairs to the sign had cost the city $601.65. The city is still accepting donations.