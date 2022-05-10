Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/3/2022 with additions and changes. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice from Thomas’ Lawn Care, LLC for spring cleanup; request to pay out 911 revenues for February, March and April of 2022; clerk fee report for April 2022.

Requisitions: Sheriff to PepperBall Equipment for equipment; road and bridge to Loch Sand and Construction Company for concrete for Bridge #614.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: No checks printed.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email from City of Maryville Manager Greg McDanel re: Consolidated 911 revenue with Marilyn Jenkins, collector treasurer.

Representatives of the Nodaway County Firefighters Association met with the commission to request American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds for improving county-wide 911 fire department communications. Those in attendance: Jeremiah Bragg, president; Thomas Shifflett, vice-president; Zach Hilsabeck, secretary/treasurer; Jerry Lager, Jace Pine, Stacey Rucker, Phil Rickabaugh, Coby Wiederholt, Kirby Dougan, Mark Carlson, Dickie Henry, Bryan Sobotka and Jenkins. The commission committed to support without a dollar amount as they requested more information. A future meeting will be held when the information is pulled together.

Jenkins discussed the amount that was earmarked for treatment court. It was agreed that this will be paid quarterly with verification of services. Also agreed to pay Public Water Supply District #1 the $150,000 once documentation of expenses has been received.

Spoke with Taylor Malotte, United Fiber, regarding the updated pricing. Malotte ran through the changes and the commission approved the changes. The quote was signed via DocuSign.

The commission discussed IHP shutting down the boiler May 2 at the Courthouse and the upcoming inspection of the boiler on May 10. Also put a call in to Thomas Shifflett of Thomas’ Lawn Care regarding the spring cleanup of the Courthouse lawn. This was done with the help of the Northwest football team volunteers.

Jackie Cochenour and Sheriff Randy Strong stopped in to update the commission on the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center. Also present was Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, discussed the culvert on Road #391 in Polk Township.

Two sealed bids were received for the H-Pile: The Railroad Yard at $37.95 linear foot with a 45-60 day expected delivery date and Oden Enterprises, Inc. at $37.62 linear foot with a delivery date of early June. Burns made a motion to accept Oden Enterprises, Inc. as presented as the low bid. All were in favor. Also present: Russ Placzek of Oden Enterprises and Engle.

Left message for Mike McCray, MOPERM, regarding the sheriff’s department auto claim.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A Grant Township resident brought in a completed road reconstruction application for .5 mile on Road #999. Budget has already been set for FY22, however the commission will keep it in case a road does not get completed or approved or carry it over to next year for consideration.

A concerned Union Township citizen called in to inquire about why Road #190 had been closed. The commission explained that the tube has caused the road to be difficult to use, but is being worked on by the road and bridge crew.

A resident of Polk Township met with the commission to discuss township driveway replacement tubes and responsibility of replacing concrete aprons.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 5/10/2022.