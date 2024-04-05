Nodaway County polling places saw a turnout of 22.51 percent of the registered voters for the April 2 Municipal Election, with 2,991 people casting votes out of 13,286 eligible.

The Countywide Central 911 Dispatch ballot question passed with 74.16 percent voting “yes,” and 25.84 percent voting “no.” This will impose a three-eighths of one percent sales tax for the purpose of providing funding for the central dispatching for law enforcement, fire protection, emergency ambulance service and other emergency services throughout the county.

The Maryville R-II School District’s Proposition JUMP ballot proposal received approval with 66.89 percent of the vote, and 33.11 percent saying “no.” Proposition JUMP was a no tax rate increase proposal of $23 million, that will be used for improvements at Eugene Field Elementary, Maryville High and Middle School and also some renovations at the existing athletic complexes.

Also in a school proposition proposal, the West Nodaway R-I Proposition KIDS passed at 66.76 percent saying “yes,” and 33.24 percent voting “no.” This is no tax increase bond of $2 million, that will be used to maintain existing facilities and fund several physical repairs to facilities.

In school board elections, Vicky Riley and Stuart Clements were elected to the North Nodaway R-VI School Board. Riley received 142 votes, while Clements got 137. Jerime Bix received 59 votes.

For the Nodaway-Holt R-VII School Board, Joni Everhart and Haily Randall were elected. Everhart received 132 votes and Randall got 88 votes. Travis Cochenour got 51 votes, Elizabeth Renshaw received 45 and Misty Dawn Million got 29.