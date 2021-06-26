The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is honored to present the first solo museum exhibition of artwork by Kansas City-based visual artist and provocateur Peregrine Honig.

The exhibition will be on view until Sunday, September 12. An opening reception will be held from 4 to 7 pm, Saturday, June 26. Opening receptions are free and open to the public and a cash bar will be available.

Honig is a rising star in the international contemporary arts scene, having participated in over 17 group exhibitions and as a finalist on Bravo’s Work of Art: The Next Great Artist reality competition in 2010. At age 22, she became the youngest living artist to have artwork acquired by the Whitney Museum of American Art.

“It can be about anything. Birth, death, war…” says Honig, speaking about her prolific body of work, including paintings, drawings, and sculptures from the past two decades.

The self-titled Peregrine Honig exhibition also features many of the prints Honig has produced in collaboration with Landfall Press and Black Rock Editions over more than 20 years, including Pyre, a poignant reminder of the working conditions and the lives lost in the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire of 1911. Another series, Rebirth, memorializes fetal twin fawns extracted and taxidermied after their mother perished. This exhibition contains images, studies, and themes that may be sensitive to some visitors.

Peregrine Honig will be held in tandem with an exhibition highlighting acquired by the AKMA since 2010. A Growing Collection: The Past 10 Years is a celebration of artwork obtained through donations, planned giving and works selected by the AKMA Society of Fellows. Artists on display include Paul Pletka, Jacqueline Bishop, Diane Marsh, Megan Wyeth and an artwork by Peter Charlap.

The AKMA is open from 10 am to 4 pm, Tuesday to Friday, and from 1 to 4 pm, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for seniors, and $1 for students.