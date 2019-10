Peggy Sue Kneale, 85, Mound City, died Monday, October 21, 2019.

She was born December 13, 1933, to Harry and Mary Warner Cole.

Farewell graveside services and interment were held Wednesday, October 23 at Maitland Cemetery, Maitland.

Donations may be made to Maitland Methodist Church or Tri-City Nutritional Site.

