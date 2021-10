Paul Richard Cornell, 95, Maryville, formerly of Sun City, AZ, and San Diego, CA, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care, Maryville.

He was born December 12, 1925, in Owego, NY, to William Franklin and Celia Jeanette Codner Cornell.

In 1949, he married Gwendolyn Clare Pratt. They were married for 72 years.

Mr. Cornell’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.