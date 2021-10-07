Merle Ray White, 99, Hopkins, died Monday, October 4, 2021, at Nodaway Nursing Home.

He was born July 16, 1922, in Nodaway County, to Ralph and Nora Blanche Booth White. He was a 1940 graduate of Maryville High School.

Services will be at 10 am, Friday, October 8 at the Hopkins Christian Church with burial in Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 pm, Thursday, October 7 at the church.

The family suggests memorials to Hopkins Christian Church.

