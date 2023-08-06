Monica Patton, Ravenwood, was one of the women honored, July 15, at the 19th Women of Tribute Luncheon held in Jefferson City.

She was nominated by the Nodaway County Federated Republican Women’s Club, which she joined in 1986. She was president of the club from 2010 until 2021 when at age 83 she recruited another Republican to assume the leadership.

Beginning in the late 80s, she attended the Washington, DC “March for Life.” She has been active in the campaign elections of Republican candidates including US Congressman Sam Graves by holding gatherings. Her insurance agency, Patton Insurance, has been the Republican headquarters during election years, where campaign signs and other items promoting candidates have been available to the public.

She organized floats for the various county parades and organized booths for the Nodaway County Fair through the years.

Patton served as the chair of the Nodaway County Red Cross and was involved with the Tri-County Right to Life organization. She continues to serve Sunday dinners for her family and works at her insurance office daily