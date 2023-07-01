Patricia Ann Brost, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023.

She was born February 5, 1947 to Raymond and Mary Alice Helzer Evans in Maryville. She graduated from South Nodaway High School in 1965, then earned her bachelors degree from Northwest Missouri State University in 1970 and her masters degree from the University of Missouri.

A schoolteacher for 49 years, Patsy started her career teaching English at Nodaway-Holt, then spent 30 years at Mid-Buchanan teaching language arts and French. She went on to teach French at Maur Hill Mount Academy in Atchison, KS, and later taught French at Savannah High School and composition at Missouri Western State University. She was a member of the Prairie Lands Writers Group.

Farewell services will be at 2 pm, Sunday, August 6, Barnard United Methodist Church. Inurnment in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Agency United Methodist Church or the Barnard United Methodist Church. Online guest book and obituary at meierhoffer.com.