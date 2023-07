The annual summer camp hosted by Maryville Parks and Recreation for children ages five through 12 will begin Monday, July 3.

Activities for the campers through August 11 will include a pool day, parks and field trips, movies at the theater, speakers, all wrapped around fun-themed weeks.

The cost is $150 per camper per week or a multi-week discount of $130 a week.

Registration should be made at Maryville Parks and Recreation at the Maryville Community Center, 660.562.2923.