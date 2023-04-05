Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/28/23 with clarification changes. The motion passed.

Approved: N/A.

Accounts payable: None.

Requisitions: Commission to Sleek Creek for inmate building maintenance; Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant, the commission spoke with Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, regarding plans to begin the survey work at the Courthouse project. Macias ran through the plans for the ADA ramp for clarification.

Discussed the estimates from Sleek Creek on Administration Center and Courthouse.

Met with Jerri Dearmont, director at NWMO Regional Council of Governments regarding the Department of Public Safety grant details. A webinar will be held on April 18 to learn more about reporting. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

DeAnn Davison, tourism director, along with Kathleen O’Dell and Tracy Kimberlin, met with the commission to give updates on Visit Maryville and to discuss the county’s role in tourism. Also present: Jenkins, Engle and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.

A resident of Union Township stopped in to discuss Road #263.

Debbie Bennett, extension specialist in nutrition and health education, approached the commission regarding funding.

Inspected a tube issue on Road #972 Grant Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Inspected Road #290, two culverts on Road #259 and Bridge #261 in Union Township. Also completed a final inspection of tubes on Road #805 and #809 both in Monroe Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 4/4/2023.