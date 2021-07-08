Pamela Faye Blunt Meadows, 75, Maitland, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She was born March 29, 1946, in Red Oak, IA, to Robert Russell and Helen Glee Grindle Blunt. She graduated from Nishna Valley High School, Emerson, IA, then attended two years at Iowa Western, Council Bluff, IA. She received her BS in social services and sign language interpretation from Buena Vista University, in Storm Lake, IA.

In May of 1992, she married Irvin L. Meadow at the First Christian Church in Maitland. He preceded her in death November 8, 2014.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Saturday, July 10 at the Maitland Christian Church, Maitland. The family will receive friends from 10-11 am, at the church.

The burial will be at 2 pm, at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Hastings, IA.

Memorials are suggested to the Maitland Christian Church, Maitland.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.