Pamela Jo Mott, 66, Maryville, died Saturday, February 15, 2020.

She was born August 14, 1953, in the state of Michigan, to Dr. Martin H. and Ruth Christ. She was a 1972 graduate of Benton High School, St. Joseph.

Mrs. Mott’s wishes were to be cremated. There will be no services held.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price FuneralHome, Maryville.