On December 7, Samantha Raasch, founder of One Act, received a donation of $8,200 from Amanda Twaddle of the 10 Squared Women organization. One Act provides hygiene supplies to 12 area schools as well as underwear, socks and pants to elementary schools when needed.

Twaddle said this was an opportunity for the mothers, grandmothers, aunts and others of 10 Squared to give to children who aren’t their own.

Raasch discussed the needs of children and her work with school nurses. “People don’t want others to know they need help with basics such as toothpaste,” she said.

To donate, contact Raasch through the schools or the organization’s board members on the One Act Facebook page.