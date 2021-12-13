The Maryville R-II Board of Education has hired Dr. Logan Lightfoot as superintendent to replace Dr. Becky Albrecht who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Lightfoot is currently the superintendent at Anselmo-Merna Public School District in Merna, NE.

“We are very pleased that Dr. Lightfoot has accepted this position,” Sean Wiedmaier, Maryville BOE president, said. “His vision and dedication to students, staff and the community will ensure that Maryville R-II School District continues to be one of the best school districts in Missouri.”

Lightfoot said an opportunity like this doesn’t come along that often.

“(Maryville) is a top-tier school district, with teachers and programs that any parent would want for their children,” he said. “This district also still has immense potential to achieve more great things for students. The values of family, faith, pride in community and hard work are extremely important to our own family. That’s exactly what the Maryville community values as well.”

Lightfoot is originally from Denison, TX, and also grew up in Elkhorn, NE. He attended Northwest Missouri State University where he received a BS in English education and an MS in educational leadership. He also received an educational specialist degree and executive doctor of education degree, both from Saint Louis University.

Prior to his time at Anselmo-Merna, he taught and coached at Savannah, was a teacher and middle school assistant principal at Platte County, was the 7-12 principal at West Platte and the high school assistant principal at Excelsior Springs.

He and his wife, Leanna, have two children, Landry who is nine and Lyla who is eight.

Outside of his school duties, he enjoys spending time with his family, reading and playing golf.

Lightfoot will begin at Maryville on July 1, 2022.

“I can’t wait to meet our students and our staff,” he said. “It’s the people that make any organization exceptional. We’ve got some great ones.”