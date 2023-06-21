The Old Defiance Days and Rodeo will be held Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 in Sheridan.

Friday’s schedule will include the Little Mr. and Miss Contest at the park, 6:30 pm; and the rodeo at 7:30 pm.

Saturday’s schedule includes: Breakfast at the Community Hall, 8 am; flag raising in the park, 9:30 am; parade, 10:30 am, line up at the school house at 10:15 am; Double E Memorial Box auction, 10:45 am; lunch in Community Hall, 11 am to 1 pm; Dessert contest under shelter house, 11 am; Baby show, registration behind stage at 11:15 am, show at 11:30 am; Volleyball tournament, 11 am; Worth County FFA pedal pull, 11:30 am; Afternoon on stage: Gentry Opry Band; Corn hole tournament, 2 pm, contact Stetsyn Brown, 660.254.9333; kids games, 2:30 pm; Mutton Bustin at arena, 6 pm, contact Victoria Holmes, 660.254.1839; Rodeo, 7:30 pm.

There will be inflatables all day Saturday. The Heart of America Tractor Cruise will be joining Saturday.

Costs for the rodeo are $10 for adults, $5 for ages five to 12 and free for ages four and under.