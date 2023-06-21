• Thirty-one liquor license applications were received and approved with no violation increases at the establishments.

• Nodaway County Fair and Parade leadership, represented by Rex Wallace, requested to hold the July 13 – 15 event, contingent on receiving a certificate of liability insurance naming the City of Maryville as an additional insured including street closures beginning at 5 pm, Tuesday, July 11 and the 10 am parade on July 15 between 7 and 11:30 am.

• Several boards of the city required appointments of people including Public Library, Cara Colville, Scott Kuhlemeyer and John Carr; planning and zoning, Kathryn Rice; zoning adjustment, Brandon Brand; and code of appeals, David McLaughlin and park and recreation, Mitch Coffelt, Rachelle Wilmes and Erica Luke.

• Executed a $366,540 grant agreement with Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for a local tourism asset development to construct a 40 by 80 foot pavilion downtown. The city’s portion of at least 50 percent will be $415,830 including $125,000 in private donations, $69,000 in-kind labor of city staff and the remainder of $220,930 from local financing and fundraising with the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization. The pavilion location is yet to be determined.

• Authorized a $285,785 grant agreement with DED through ARPA for another local tourism asset development to expand the northern RV park at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park by 20 more full service sites, new shower house/laundry facility that would also serve as a storm shelter, an expanded sanitary dump station and the upgrade of an additional 20 existing sites to full service. The city’s at least 50 percent portion will be $324,215 with a significant in-kind labor through city employees for the $610,000 project. Remaining funds will be included with the next budget year from the Mozingo fund with the bidding for the project to be fall 2023.

• An engineering grant agreement of $332,274 with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources through the ARPA Stormwater Infrastructure Program for the improvements to Northwest Missouri State with critical storm drainage improvement through partnership with the city was approved. The project with a $4,717,467 total will improve stormwater infrastructure on campus as well as southeast of the university along Peach Creek to Judah Park and has a $3.7 million grant for the project. There is a 21 percent local match, $990,668 to be split between Northwest and the city. The engineering of the $88,326 local match will be split between Northwest and the city also. The city will utilize nonallocated ARPA funds.

• Accepted the Addendum #3 to the grant agreement with the US Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration for the South Main Improvement Project that will reflect the correct statement of work which moved from concrete pavement to asphalt due to the soil type and surface concrete. This will not have any additional financial considerations.

• Authorized a contract with Southern Bank for the city’s banking services as the depository of funds to be extended for one year from August 2023 through July 2024.

• Approved a bid contract with Keller Construction, St. Joseph for the 2023 asphalt mill and two-inch overlay project, which was the only bid received. The base bid was $316,075 with alternates of $414,907. The 2023 budget includes $400,000 in capital improvements. MoDOT will share the cost of the First Street overlay amounting to the city’s cost of $59,758 leaving the remainder for a segment of North Main from Isador to Highway 71 for $31,960. Streets included in the base bid are: North Walnut from Fifth to Prather, West Fifth from Walnut to Northwest Missouri State, West Seventh from Walnut to Northwest, West Ninth from Walnut to Northwest, Newton from Thompson to First and First to Third, Mattie from Thompson to First, Thompson from Newton to Depot, Jenkins from Laura to Depot. Alternates that might be addressed are: Peaceful Way from Serenity Loop to Serenity Loop, Serenity Loop from Carefree to Carefree, South Walnut from First to Lincoln, North Main from Isador to Highway 71, City Hall east parking lot, Donaldson Park Drive and Beal Park Drive.

• Approved a bid contract not to exceed $99,048.25 with Mid America Road Builders, Inc., Platte City, for the chip seal project, which was the only bid received. The base bid was $58,767.50 with alternates of $256,851. The base project will include: Oak Hill Cemetery Roads and Mozingo Reserved RV sites. Alternate street segments that can be selected includes 245th Street from Ridge to Campfire in the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, White Tail Road from 245th to Group Camp in the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, Songbird Road from Ridge to the cabins at the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, Mozingo Reserved RV with double chip and fog over gravel, 245th Street from Ridge to Campfire with double chip and fog over gravel, White Tail Road from 245th to Group Camp with double chip seal over gravel and Songbird Road from Ridge to the cabins in the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. The 2023 budget includes $105,000 from ARPA, Oak Hill Cemetery and Mozingo Recreation Funds.

• Executed a not to exceed $46,367.60 contract to purchase seven Motorola APX8500 Mobile Radios and programming services from Midwest Mobile Radio Service, Inc., St. Joseph. The funding will come from the Peace Officer Grant. The city’s match will be $26,367.60 from ARPA monies.

• Authorized two lot splits. One for Raymond M and Julia A. Luke at 990 South Walnut which will square off the existing property and allow a neighbor on the south to utilize the split portion. The other is for 906 East Seventh property owned by Maryville Housing Authority that has been used to stockpile the city’s street crew’s road materials. The city is now the permanent owner of a portion of the lot.

• Purchased a used 2012 John Deere 2030A utility vehicle for Mozingo Recreation Lake Park from Van Wall Equipment, Lenexa, KS, at an amount not to exceed $12,950. The monies used for the purchase will come from an insurance claim from a cart accident.

Reports

Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland shared that Phase II of the South Main Improvement Project will be granted the authority to release the specifications for bid proposals this week. The Mozingo RV Park’s southside expansion has been completed. With the new grant for expansion of the north portion of the RV sites, the end result will be 40 reservable sites that are full service. Currently there are 75 non-reservable sites with 15 being full service and 13 equestrian sites at the park.

Councilman Bryan Williams offered kudos to the city cemetery maintenance crew for keeping the grounds in good shape.