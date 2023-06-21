The 18th Annual Heart of America Tractor Cruise will take place Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24.

The event starts with registration Friday night and supper by the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association and the Tractor Club at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport, 25775 Hawk Road, Maryville.

On Saturday, registration continues. There will be a freewill donation breakfast served by the Maryville Pride Lions from 6 to 7:45 am. There will be a drivers meeting at 8 am. The cruise will follow starting at 8:30 am from the airport.

The cruise will travel east on Highway 46 to turn north on Country Club Road. Then there will be an east turn on 16th Street to a north turn on Business 71 to CC which will go to Highway 148. The tractors will continue north to Hopkins.

A break in Hopkins will have cookies and water. The parade will continue east on Highway 246 to Sheridan. Lunch will be at the Sheridan Community Building. There will be a $10 charge which will go to the Old Defiance Days and Rodeo. The cruise will travel after lunch east on 246 to Highway 46, going south to Parnell.

At Parnell, the cruise will turn west on Highway NN to Highway E where there will be a water break. The tractors will continue on NN to Highway EE, where the processional will turn south. A short break will be taken before turning onto Highway 136 traveling west to where Highway 46 goes west through Maryville to turn on Hawk Road and the airport.

The Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association will be cooking hamburgers for the tractor club Saturday Night supper.