With the glance of springtime, Clearmont citizens are renewing their efforts toward community park improvements and to jump-start the fundraising campaign for a new playground structure.

The town’s playground campaign began in September 2023 with a goal of $65,000. The committee was notified recently that the price of the structure has increased to $72,000. To date, they have raised $28,000.

At 6 pm, Thursday, April 10 they will meet at the Little Red School House to decide on possible fundraisers for the year as they hope to complete the project before another price increase.

To kick off the 2025 fundraising efforts they are offering a 1 to 100 game. When all numbers are sold, it will add an additional $5,000 to our campaign funds.

Details on how to play will be posted on their Clearmont Community Club/Little Red School House Facebook page, at D&S Service and at Snodderley Lumber. Or feel free to contact Melissa Evans at 816.400.9667.