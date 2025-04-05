By Morgan Guyer

Platte Valley and Nodaway Valley Thunder met March 31 in Burlington Jct. for a match-up between 275 Conference contenders. Platte Valley came away with a 5-4 victory on the night.

Nodaway Valley opened the scoring in the second inning after Senior Lane Larabee singled, scoring two runs. Platte Valley would bounce right back in the third, scoring two runs to tie the game.

An error in the fifth helped the Thunder restore their lead to go up 3-2, but a big sixth inning from Platte Valley saw them score three runs, enough to take the lead and not look back. The Thunder would add one run in the final inning, but their comeback fell just short.

Platte Valley Senior Tucker Klamm pitched six innings, striking out seven batters and giving up just three hits. He also added two runs and two hits of his own on offense. Senior Landon Wiederholt came in for the last inning in relief to get the last three outs.