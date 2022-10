Fifteen of the South Nodaway class of 1972 gathered to recognize their 50th year October 1 at A&G Restaurant. There are 26 classmates still living and the class meets every five years regularly. Those who attended are front: Caron Coulter, Jonell Barlow, Marilyn Cotter, Sheila Kiser, Deb Snyder, Joyce Nielson, Marcia Pierson; back: Victor Coulter, Norman Wilson, Chris Pedersen, David Palmer, Milo Hawley, Duane LaMaster and Joe Baumli.