The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at Northwest Missouri State University is continuing its “Occupy Valk” series this spring with faculty members exploring topics facing society and the world.

“This year, we’ve chosen to focus on life today, but from various lenses, global politics, popular culture, philosophy and religion, that can help us to see the variety of ways in which diversity and social justice impact our individual and community lives,” Dr. Dawn Gilley, an associate professor of humanities and the chair of the department, said.

All sessions begin at 6 pm in Room 118 of Valk Center. The series also will be live-streamed on the Humanities and Social Sciences at Northwest Facebook page and archived on the department’s YouTube channel.

• Wednesday, March 22: “May the Force Be With Us: How ‘Star Wars’ Offers Insight Into Today’s World,” Associate Professor of History Dr. Rob Voss and Senior Instructor of History Dana Ternus.

• Thursday, April 6: “What Does It All Mean? Living a Meaningful Life,” faculty emeriti Dr. Jim Eiswert and Dr. Janice Brandon-Falcone.

• Thursday, April 13: “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Religious Freedom and Social Justice,” Assistant Professor of Political Science Dr. Bronson Herrera.