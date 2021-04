“When mapped, the AVCA Coaches Top 25 Poll, is dominated by the Midwest. The Bearcat Volleyball team (ranked #15) finished second in the MIAA Conference Tournament in Topeka, KS. They defeated Washburn, (ranked #14) 3-2 in the quarterfinal match and Central Missouri, 3-0 in the semi-finals. The Bearcats fell to Nebraska-Kearney, (ranked #11) by a mere 2 pts in the championship match, completing their spring season with an outstanding 14-3 record.”