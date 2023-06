Northwest Flag Football registration has opened. It is for children who will enter kindergarten, first, second, third or fourth grade Fall 2023. Registration deadline is August 1 and is $60 per child. More information on the form at forms.gle/97CjqFpivoPLCJZX8. Tentative start date for games is September.

Kickoff night including parent and coaches meeting and first practice is 4 pm, Sunday, August 20 at South Beal Park.