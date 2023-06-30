The South RV Expansion Project at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park is complete and will open spaces for public use for dates beginning June 30.

The project constructed 20 new RV spaces with full hook-ups, expanded full hookups to 14 existing sites, and upgraded the electrical system for all RV sites.

“The Mozingo South RV Expansion Project expands one of our most popular amenities, the RV Campground, and will allow more guests the opportunity to camp and enjoy everything that Mozingo Lake Recreation Park has to offer. We are excited for the upgrades that this project brings to the park,” Mozingo Park Director Jordyn Greenhaw said.

The south RV sites will be available for reservation through the park’s website at mozingolake.com beginning at 1 pm, Thursday, June 22 for dates beginning June 30. New RV sites are considered reservable only and available for up to a maximum of 14 days per reservation.