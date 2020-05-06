Nodaway Valley Bank has opened a loan production office at 2425 NW Prairie View Road in Platte City and plans to seek regulatory approval to open a full-service branch.

Kelly Parkhurst, Travis Boyer, Marvin Davis and Leann Downing have joined the bank to help develop new loan customers, bringing 150 years of combined banking experience in the Platte/Clay county area.

Nodaway Valley Bank was founded in 1868 and is the largest independently owned and operated bank in Northwest Missouri. The bank expanded into Savannah, Missouri in 1990 and entered the St. Joseph market with construction of a new bank facility in 1995. In 2003, it acquired the Heritage Bank of St. Joseph and the Exchange Bank of Mound City in 2007.

The bank has eight locations and approximately $932 million in resources as of December 31, 2019, with a diversified $600 million loan portfolio comprised of agricultural, residential and commercial real estate and business loans.

“We see an opportunity to participate in Platte and Clay counties’ economic growth,” said Chairman CEO James Robinson. “The Northland is used to community banking with local decision-making. Our de-centralized organizational structure gives our experienced lenders in each community the ability to make decisions that are often delayed by additional approval levels in larger banks. We think people on the move will appreciate our approach to business.”